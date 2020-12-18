Left Menu
Ker CM to tour districts setting stage for Assembly elections

According to official sources, thedistrict-wise tour would begin on December 22 from southern district Kollam.The ruling CPIM was eyeing to repeat the success saga in the assembly elections and the continuity of the Left government and the Chief Ministers tour was part of the preparations ahead of the elections, they said.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 18-12-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 13:05 IST
Thiruvananthapurm, Dec 18 (PTI): Basking in the glory of the ruling Left front's resounding success in the local body elections, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is now getting ready for a state tour covering all districts eyeing the assembly polls which is just months away. According to official sources, thedistrict-wise tour would begin on December 22 from southern district Kollam.

The ruling CPI(M) was eyeing to repeat the success saga in the assembly elections and the continuity of the Left government and the Chief Minister's tour was part of the preparations ahead of the elections, they said. ''It is a preparatory exercise ahead of the Assembly elections to finalise the proposals for the election manifesto. The CM will be meeting prominent personalities and subject experts in each district,'' a CMO official told P T I.

The Left front's manifesto would be prepared after collecting suggestions and opinions of dignitaries whom Vijayan was meeting in each district, they said. Ahead of the last Assembly elections also, Vijayan had toured all the 14 districts and interacted with significant personalities in the social and cultural sphere, party sources added.

The Left front appeared to make a sweep of the local body polls by leading in 514 grama panchayats, five corporations and 11 district panchayats, as per the latest update in the SEC website.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI.

