West Bengal TMC minority cell general secretary resigns from party
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kabirul Islam resigned from the post of general secretary of the party's minority cell on Friday.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-12-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 13:55 IST
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kabirul Islam resigned from the post of general secretary of the party's minority cell on Friday. In a letter to President of West Bengal Trinamool Congress Minority Cell Haji Sk Nurul Islam, Kabirul Islam wrote, "I do hereby tender my resignation from my office as 'general secretary' West Bengal Trinamool Congress minority cell. Steps may be taken for immediate acceptance."
Earlier in the day, TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigned from the party. In a letter dated December 17, to party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Datta wrote, "With due regards to you I am tendering my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all others positions held by me in the party and its associate organisations with immediate effect."
"I am thankful for all the opportunities that has been afforded to me and I will always value my time spent as a member of the party. Thus I request you to accept my resignation and oblige," the letter from North 24 Parganas, Barrackpore MLA read. The elections for the State Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place in 2021. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata
- Silbhadra Datta
- North 24 Parganas
- West Bengal
- Datta
ALSO READ
Mamata threatens country-wide stir if new farm laws not withdrawn
Left, Cong urge Mamata to take steps to convene Assembly session for talks on farmers' woes
Mamata stresses on need for inclusive growth
3 pc hike in DA from Jan for state govt employees: Mamata
Mamata to hold TMC meeting on Friday to assess poll readiness