Renzi says he's prepared to sink Italy gov't over disputed COVID rescue plan

The Italian government must revise its strategy to recover from the coronavirus, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday, threatening to cause the administration's collapse by withdrawing the backing of his small centrist party.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:15 IST
The Italian government must revise its strategy to recover from the coronavirus, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday, threatening to cause the administration's collapse by withdrawing the backing of his small centrist party. "We are asking for a change and we have explained this clearly, through many policy proposals," Renzi told daily newspaper Corriere della Sera.

"... Let's talk about serious things and see if we agree. If yes, let's govern. If not, the government will go home." The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party form the backbone of the coalition, but Renzi's Italia Viva (IV), which has minimal backing in opinion polls, has the numbers to sink Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's government in parliament.

Known as one of Italy's most ruthless politicians, Renzi is trying to gain greater national attention, and threatened to quit the coalition at the start of the year only to pull back in the face of the coronavirus crisis. However, tension has risen again in the last weeks over the management of over 200 billion euros ($245.06 billion) Rome is expected to receive from the European Recovery Fund designed to help EU nations hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Renzi has been calling on Conte to drop the idea of forming a task force to manage the use of the money, saying there is a risk of sidelining parliament. The former prime minister denied speculation that his real aim was to increase his weight in government.

"Populists are concerned with approval ratings, but for us the real tragedy is the unemployment rate. I'm not interested in the number of government posts, I'm interested in the number of vaccinated people," Renzi said. ($1 = 0.8161 euros)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

