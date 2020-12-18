Focus only on resolving standoff with farmers: Gehlot to Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday asked the central government to focus on resolving its standoff with farmers over three farm laws and keep other issues on hold. He claimed that be it the judiciary or bureaucracy, all are functioning under pressure from the Centre.

Addressing a state-level function to mark the second anniversary of his dispensation, Gehlot alleged that government agencies like the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department were being misused. ''A list is sent from the PMO where a raid has to be conducted. The situation is serious and democracy is under threat,'' the senior Congress leader claimed.

''The home minister (Amit Shah) is becoming Sardar Patel,'' he said, referring to the powerful home minister in the Jawaharlal Nehru government. Gehlot pointed out that three bills passed by the Rajasthan Assembly to counter the Centre's farm laws were still pending with the governor.

Stressing that the Union government should leave all other work and focus only on resolving its standoff with the farmers, he said, ''If we withdraw a decision, it shows large-heartedness. This is democracy, not monarchy.'' ''We care for farmers and have passed three bills in the assembly which are still pending with the governor. I do not know what his compulsions are that he is not forwarding the bills to the president,'' Gehlot added. Highlighting the achievements of his government in the last two years, the chief minister said almost 50 per cent of promises made in the election manifesto have been fulfilled despite the unprecedented challenges thrown by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gehlot said since the Union government has more power than the states, it should help them in every possible way. The chief minister laid foundation stones and inaugurated development work of various departments virtually.

He also announced that Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) for the recruitment of teachers on 31,000 posts in the state will be held on April 25. During the function, Gehlot inaugurated a 50-bedded advanced medical ICU in SMS hospital Jaipur, an oxygen generation plant at 20 different places across the state, an auditorium at RNT medical college in Udaipur, 17 community health centres, 54 primary health centres and 15 sub health centres, among others.

Members of the council of ministers and senior government officials attended the event, which was streamed live on social media..