UK's Johnson says EU trade deal looking difficult, but door is still open

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday trade talks with the European Union were "looking difficult" and there was a gap that needed to be bridged, but the door for further negotiations remained open. There's a gap that needs to be bridged."

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:40 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday trade talks with the European Union were "looking difficult" and there was a gap that needed to be bridged, but the door for further negotiations remained open. "Obviously the UK's position is always that we want to keeping talking if there's any chance of a deal," Johnson told reporters.

"But we've also got to recognise that the UK's got to be able to control its own laws, it's what people voted for, and we've also got to be able to control our waters and fishing rights." He added: "Our door is open, we'll keep talking but I have to say things are looking difficult. There's a gap that needs to be bridged."

