McConnell: COVID-19 relief talks continue to make headway

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:45 IST
McConnell: COVID-19 relief talks continue to make headway

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday talks on coronavirus stimulus remain productive and negotiators are making headway, adding in remarks as he opened the U.S. Senate that a framework for a relief plan is "close at hand."

