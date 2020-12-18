McConnell: COVID-19 relief talks continue to make headway

McConnell: COVID-19 relief talks continue to make headwayReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:45 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday talks on coronavirus stimulus remain productive and negotiators are making headway, adding in remarks as he opened the U.S. Senate that a framework for a relief plan is "close at hand."
