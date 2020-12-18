Left Menu
Palaniswami lashes out at DMK, calls it opportunistic

On Stalins repeated criticism on many issues, he claimed the DMK leader was intentionally targeting the state government and even the officials who despite the coronavirus crisis, went to the nook and corners of Tamil Nadu to solve peoples problems.While he, ministers and government representatives were meeting people in person despite the covid pandemic, Stalin was addressing his party workers through video conference meetings, the chief minister said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday accused the opposition DMK of being ''opportunistic'' and claimed it wanted only one family to prosper. While AIADMK stalwarts, the late chief ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa had no heirs, it was the people of the state and the party supporters who were the heirs, he said at the inauguration of Amma Mini Clinic in the district.

Targeting his party's archrival DMK, the AIADMK Co- coordinator alleged that ''right from the leadership to the last person in the opposition party, they all want only one family to prosper,'' and said it was not the case with the AIADMK whose functionaries were keen on people's welfare. ''Unlike the DMK, the state government and the AIADMK (party) have concern for the people. I am the only chief minister in the state to visit each and every district, meeting officials and people and solving their problems, besides reviewing the implementation of government welfare schemes,'' he said.

However, the DMK was ''opportunistic,'' he said. In the AIADMK, those who work hard can come up and loyalty will be rewarded with high positions, he said.

This dedication enabled the AIADMK to grow strong enough to defeat the DMK's attempts to dislodge the government and break the party, he said. On Stalin's repeated criticism on many issues, he claimed the DMK leader was 'intentionally' targeting the state government and even the officials who despite the coronavirus crisis, went to the nook and corners of Tamil Nadu to solve people's problems.

While he, ministers and government representatives were meeting people in person despite the covid pandemic, Stalin was addressing his party workers through video conference meetings, the chief minister said. ''Is it good to meet people or to sit at home addressing videoconference meetings with party workers?'' he asked.

Only when one is active on the field, one can understand what is affecting the people and accordingly take steps to resolve the problems. ''This is what we are doing. I, my ministers, government officials and even the AIADMK elected representatives are striving for the well-being of the people,'' he said.PTI JSP SA SS ADMINISTRATOR SS ADMINISTRATOR

