Democracy does not prevail in West Bengal, says Mukul Roy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Mukul Roy on Friday slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleging that democracy does not prevail in West Bengal. Addressing media persons at the event in which several representatives from the minority community were inducted into the party, the senior BJP leader said: "More and more people will join BJP as there is democratic rule in Bengal."

Roy further added, "Our 139 people had already died. There is no rule of law in the state. I do not think TMC will get even 100 seats (in the upcoming polls). TMC has become a party of aunt and nephew." Earlier on Friday Silbhadra Dutta, MLA from Barrackpore, formally tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kabirul Islam resigned from the post of general secretary of the party's minority cell on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Dutta confirmed that he has resigned as a member of the party and from all other positions held in TMC.

"I have tendered my resignation as a member of TMC and all other positions held by me in the party. I have been a part of TMC since 2006," he said. Dutta's resignation came after party MLAs Suvendu Adhikari and Jitendra Tiwari's exit from TMC. The speculations are rife with reports claiming that the rebel TMC leaders are expected to join BJP in the near future.

The elections for the State Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place in 2021. (ANI)