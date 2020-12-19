Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bidens to get first vaccine dose on Monday

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will be getting their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday. Thats according to Bidens incoming press secretary, Jen Psaki.Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will receive their doses the week after next.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 00:56 IST
Bidens to get first vaccine dose on Monday

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will be getting their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday. That's according to Biden's incoming press secretary, Jen Psaki.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will receive their doses the week after next. The announcement was made Friday, hours after Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking government officials to receive their first doses of a vaccine that could eventually put an end to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Psaki told reporters that Biden would be receiving the shot in public, as Pence did Friday. She said the Bidens would also be thanking workers at the Delaware medical facility where they will receive their injections.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mastercard's Richard Haythornthwaite to become Ocado Group's chairman

Ocado Group said it intends to appoint Mastercard Chairman Richard Haythornthwaite as independent non-executive chairman of the British online supermarkets board in its May 2021 annual general meeting to replace Stuart Rose, who will be ret...

At least 10 killed in central Somalia bombing claimed by al Shabaab

At least 10 people were killed on Friday in a town in Somalias semi autonomous state of Galmudug when a suicide bomber detonated a device at a rally due to be addressed by the countrys prime minister, a security official said.Prime Minister...

EU says hours left for a Brexit deal, UK says 'see sense'

The European Union said on Friday there were just hours left to strike a Brexit trade deal while Britain called on the bloc to see sense as the two sides race to prevent a turbulent finale to the Brexit crisis at the end of the month. Both ...

U.S. adds Chinese drone company DJI to economic blacklist

Chinas SZ DJI Technology Co, the worlds largest drone maker, on Friday was added to the U.S. governments economic blacklist along with dozens of other Chinese companies. Reuters reported earlier that dozens of Chinese companies were being a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020