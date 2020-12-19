NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULEPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 10:10 IST
National News Schedule for Saturday, December 19 - Coronavirus updates NATIONAL- Developments on farmers' protest- Congress president Sonia Gandhi's meeting with a section of senior leaders who had written to her in August demanding an overhaul of the organisation- Political updates NCR - Delhi Congress' press conference- BJP MP Manoj Tiwari to meet mayors - Pollution updates NORTH - Farmers' protest developments in Punjab and Haryana- Rajasthan ministers to review development work in districts SOUTH - Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend Combined Graduation Parade at Dundigal Air Force Station EAST - Union Home Minister Amit Shah's engagements in West Bengal- TMC press conference WEST - Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh's press conference at 12 noon in Bhopal SNE
