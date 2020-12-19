Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa CM seeks to allay fears surrounding track-doubling project

He also launched a veiled attack on the people opposing the project and said there was no scope for negative, divisive and anti-national forces in the state.He was addressing a state-level Goa Liberation Day anniversary function here, hours after some protesters blocked a railway line in a South Goa village to oppose the track- doubling project.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-12-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 11:48 IST
Goa CM seeks to allay fears surrounding track-doubling project

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday sought to allay fears surrounding a railway track-doubling project that is facing opposition, saying that environment will not be damaged during its implementation. He also launched a veiled attack on the people opposing the project and said there was no scope for ''negative, divisive and anti-national forces'' in the state.

He was addressing a state-level Goa Liberation Day anniversary function here, hours after some protesters blocked a railway line in a South Goa village to oppose the track- doubling project. ''Goans are always happy, positive and optimistic in their approach towards life. There is no scope for negative, divisive and anti-national forces in the state, which is the ultimate truth. It has been proved time and again in the state,'' he said.

''I take full responsibility of preserving the environment while implementing development projects in the state,'' Sawant added. Several protesters blocked the railway track at Arossim village in the early hours of Saturday against the track-doubling project of South Western Railway, saying that the move was aimed at facilitating private companies to transport coal. They said that the government was allowing the state to be turned into a coal hub.

Several NGOs and political parties have been opposing the project claiming that it is being done by cutting trees in Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary and the National Park to help the coal handling companies transport the raw material from Mormugao Port Trust to their plants in Karnataka. During the function, Sawant further said that the state government helped the citizens during COVID-19 pandemic by providing essential services, health care facilities to them, besides assisting farmers and conducting school examination, among other things.

''The sincere attempts of the state government were acknowledged by the people, which was reflected in the results of the recently-held Zilla Panchayat elections (where BJP won most of the seats),'' he said. The chief minister said the government has embarked on a mission to make Goa self-sustainable through its flagship 'Swayampurna Goa' programme.

He acknowledged the contribution of freedom fighters, health workers and frontline COVID-19 warriors during the speech. Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik, Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar were present for the event.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC relief for man booked under UP's anti-conversion law

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Police not to take any coercive action against a man booked under the recently promulgated Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 for allegedly trying to marry ...

Fire in hospital kills 8 people in southeast Turkey - governor

A fire in a private hospitals COVID-19 intensive care unit killed eight people, the governors office in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep said on Saturday.The fire was caused by the explosion of an oxygen ventilator, the office...

Study suggests social holidays improve overall well-being

Social holidays improve holiday makers overall satisfaction with life, as well as satisfaction with the quantity and quality of their leisure time, and social life, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland. The study ...

Kidnapped boy rescued from Kolar

An eight-year-old boy from Ujire, who was kidnapped on December 17 by a gang demanding a ransom of Rs 17 crore, was rescued from Kolar by the city police. Anubhav, son of Bijoy and grandson of an ex-serviceman Shivan, had been abducted on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020