Over 1 people across Bengal reached with doorstep delivery of services: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday that her government has reached over 1 people in two weeks with doorstep delivery of services. In a series of tweets, Banerjee said the state government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the people of West Bengal are able to get the benefits of services right at their doorsteps.

''I am immensely pleased to announce that in just 2 weeks, over 1 Crore people across Bengal have enthusiastically visited more than 10,000 #DuareSarkar camps envisioned to ensure doorstep delivery of Govt services and benefits,'' she said. ''I wholeheartedly congratulate all the GoWB (Government of West Bengal) officials and volunteers who worked round the clock to organize these camps every single day at such a massive scale. I would also like to thank every participant who visited and availed services at these camps,'' she added.