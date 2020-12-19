Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD leader slams Surjewala for claim almost all Congress members want Rahul as party chief

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari on Saturday slammed Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala for his claim that that almost 100 per cent of party members want Rahul Gandhi to be the party president.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 19-12-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 15:59 IST
RJD leader slams Surjewala for claim almost all Congress members want Rahul as party chief
RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari on Saturday slammed Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala for his claim that that almost 100 per cent of party members want Rahul Gandhi to be the party president. "It is not right to put out such numbers before any actual elections. This undermines the democratic principles of an institution," said the RJD leader.

Tiwari said that such statements should not be made. Surjewala should clarify whether the people who left the party are part of the remaining 0.1 pc, he said. These remarks came after Surjewala asserted on Friday that 99.9 per cent of people including him want party leader Rahul Gandhi to be elected as party president.

While addressing a press conference, Surjewala said that the party will soon start the procedure to elect a new party president in which electoral college of Congress, AICC members, Congress workers and members will choose a person who is best suited for the post. Yesterday Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi announced that meeting has been called with senior party leaders on Saturday to formulate the party's strategy on the current political scenario amid the ongoing farmers' agitation against farm laws. The meeting expected to continue for 10 days.

Sonia Gandhi was appointed as an interim president on August 10, 2019, by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief, taking the responsibility for the party's disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.On August 24, 2020, CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, adopted a resolution in which it unanimously requested Sonia Gandhi "to continue to lead the Indian National Congress" until such time as circumstances will permit an All India Congress Committee (AICC) session to be convened. She had earlier helmed the party as its chief for nearly 19 years. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Woman rescued from flat after fire

A 46-year-old woman was rescued bythe fire brigade personnel after a blaze broke out in her flatin Maharashtras Thane city in the early hours of Saturday,officials saidThe incident occurred around 4.50 am on the thirdfloor flat of an apartm...

PHDCCI suggests 10-pronged strategy to attain higher growth trajectory

Industry chamber PHDCCI on Saturday suggested a 10-pronged strategy in pre-budget consultations with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with focus on refueling consumption and demand and encouraging private investments to attain higher eco...

Woman & son killed in road accident in Bihar's Rohtas

A 35-year-old woman and her five-year-old son were crushed to death by a speeding vehicle in Bihars Rohtas district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Bhatauli village under Indrapuri police station this morning when a wom...

Russia to return gifted icon after Bosnia questions its origin - ministry

Russia will return a religious icon given to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by the Bosnian Serb leader after prosecutors in Bosnia said they were trying to determine whether the gift had been illegally smuggled out of war-torn eastern Ukrai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020