HIGHLIGHTS AT 5.15 PM

These are the top stories at 5.15 pm: Nation: DEL38 BIZ-PM LD ECONOMY 'Why India' to 'Why Not India': Modi on change his reforms have brought New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hard sold his government's reforms spanning from manufacturing to taxation to labour, saying they have changed the world perception about the country from 'why India' to 'why not India' and went on to quote record foreign investment during the pandemic as a testimony to that. DEL17 CONG-MEET Sonia meets Cong leaders months after they wrote to her seeking party overhaul New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday met a group of party leaders who had written to her a few months ago seeking a complete overhaul of the organisation. DEL32 NIA-PAKISTANIS-NARCOTICS 6 Pakistanis among 7 chargesheeted by NIA in narcotics seizure case of Gujarat New Delhi: The NIA has filed a charge sheet against seven people including six Pakistani nationals in a case of seizure of 237 kgs of narcotics in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

DEL28 VIRUS-LD CASES India crosses somber milestone of 1 cr COVID-19 cases as 25,152 infections added; 347 more die New Delhi: India Saturday crossed the somber milestone of one crore COVID-19 cases, adding 10 lakh infections in nearly a month, even as the virus spread slowed and recoveries surged to over 95.50 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data. DEL24 RAHUL-PM-VIRUS 'Unplanned lockdown' did not win battle in 21 days as PM claimed, but destroyed lives: Rahul New Delhi: As India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed the one crore-mark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the unplanned lockdown did not manage to ''win the battle in 21 days as the PM claimed'', but it ''destroyed'' millions of lives in the country.

CAL21 WB-SHAH-RALLY By the time elections arrive, Mamata will be left all alone: Amit Shah Midnapore (WB): Hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government over continued political violence in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday claimed there will be more desertions to the BJP from the TMC and that the West Bengal chief minister will be be left alone in her party by the time elections arrive. CAL16 WB-SHAH-SUVENDU Heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP; 9 MLAs, 1 MP also change sides Midnapore (WB): West Bengal political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari along with nine MLAs of different parties and a TMC MP joined the BJP at Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Midnapore on Saturday, ending weeks of speculations.

MDS11 TL-SINO-INDIA-2ND LD RAJNATH Want peace, but won't tolerate any harm to India's self- respect: Rajnath on Sino-China border standoff Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India's handling of the border standoff with China showed that the country was not weak and could give a befitting reply to any kind of transgression, aggression or unilateral acts. MDS10 TN-PALANISWAMI-CAMPAIGN Palaniswami launches poll campaign, says CM position is 'God given' Salem (TN): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday launched his poll campaign for the 2021 Assembly elections in the state, saying he never thought that he would come to the ''god-given'' top post one day.

Legal: LGD6 DL-COURT-DEFAMATION Jairam Ramesh tenders apology to Vivek Doval in defamation case New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday tendered an apology to Vivek Doval, the son of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, before a Delhi court in connection with a criminal defamation case. LGD5 UP-COURT-2NDLD LOVE JIHAD 2 held under anti-conversion law released Moradabad (UP): Two brothers who were arrested earlier this month under the anti-conversion law were released on Saturday following an order by an Uttar Pradesh court.

Sports: SPF18 SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND 'Summer of 36': India record lowest score, Australia win in two and half days Adelaide: The Indian cricket team under Virat Kohli faced its worst hour of embarrassment while collapsing to its lowest Test score of 36 as a rampaging Australia cruised to an emphatic eight-wicket victory inside two and half days in the opening Day/Night Test here on Saturday. Foreign: FGN19 UK-MALLYA-BANKS Indian banks pursue UK bankruptcy order against Vijay Mallya London: A consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) returned to the High Court in London for a bankruptcy application hearing against liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, as they pursue the recovery of debt from loans paid out to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. By Aditi Khanna FGN18 UK-OXFORD-VACCINE Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine set to clearance by year-end: Report London: The Oxford University vaccine against COVID-19 being produced by AstraZeneca is likely to get regulatory approval from the UK's independent regulator by the end of this year for a rollout to begin in early 2021, according to a UK media report. By Aditi Khanna FGN16 PAK-IMRAN-ARMY PM Khan says Pak Army is a state institution which works under him Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asserted that the Army is a state institution which works under him, amidst Opposition's allegations of the powerful military establishment's interference in the country's politics and elections. By Sajjad Hussain