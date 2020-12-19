Left Menu
Development News Edition

When elections arrive Mamata will be left alone in TMC: Amit Shah

Adhikari, the foremost TMC leader with a mass base after Banerjee, shifted allegiance to the BJP, besides nine MLAs, including five of the ruling party, and a Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member in Shahs presence.The TMCs slogan of Maa, Mati, Manush mother, motherland and people has been reduced to extortion, corruption and nepotism, Shah said, and exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in the state winning over 200 seats.

PTI | Midnapore | Updated: 19-12-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 18:01 IST
When elections arrive Mamata will be left alone in TMC: Amit Shah

By the time assembly elections are held in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be left alone in her TMC, a cocky Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted Saturday as a battery of TMC leaders including the redoubtable Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP. Adhikari, the foremost TMC leader with a mass base after Banerjee, shifted allegiance to the BJP, besides nine MLAs, including five of the ruling party, and a Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member in Shah's presence.

The TMC's slogan of ''Maa, Mati, Manush'' (mother, motherland and people) has been reduced to ''extortion, corruption and nepotism'', Shah said, and exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in the state winning over 200 seats. West Bengal has a 294-member assembly. ''When the people of Bengal are rallying behind the BJP to transform the state why is she worried? This is just the beginning. These people are leaving your party voluntarily.

''The way leaders are deserting your party, by the time elections are held, Mamata Banerjee will be left alone in the TMC,'' Shah said, taking a swipe at Banerjee. ''The kind of Tsunami I see today, you would have never imagined,'' an elated Shah said as Adhikar nodded in approval.

Shah said leaders and workers of rival political parties were joining the BJP because of the TMC's ''politics of appeasement and nepotism''. ''Good people from the Congress, Trinamool, CPI(M)....

all under the leadership of Suvendu Bhai, have joined BJP today to work under the leadership of Narendra Modi Ji,'' he said. Mocking Banerjee's allegation that the BJP was trying to engineer defections in her party, Shah wondered whether forming the TMC after quitting the Congress in 1998 was not defection.

''Senior party members are leaving TMC. Mamata didi is accusing the BJP of engineering defections. We are not doing any such thing. But I want to ask her when she quit the Congress to form TMC, wasn't it defection? This is just the beginning. She will be left alone by the time election arrives,'' Shah said. Lashing out at ''dynasty politics'' in the TMC, Shah alleged that Banerjee has changed its slogan from ''Maa, Mati, Manush'' to ''appeasement, family fiefdom and tolabaazi (extortion).'' PTI JTR PNT SK SK

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP records 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths; 1,410 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday added 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, taking its case tally to 2,30,215, a health official said. With 15 patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll reached 3,468, he said.At the same time, 1,410 patients...

Soccer-Ulsan Hyundai beat Persepolis 2-1 in Asian Champions League final

Junior Negrao scored twice as South Koreas Ulsan Hyundai came from a goal behind to win the Asian Champions League final in Doha on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Persepolis from Iran. A pair of VAR-awarded penalties either side of halfti...

Delhi court takes cognisance of offence of sedition against Sharjeel Imam

A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of the offence of sedition against JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to the violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December last year, which resulted in damage t...

New hotfix to Cyberpunk 2077 live on Xbox, PlayStation consoles; PC to follow soon

CD Projekt Red, the developer of the Cyberpunk 2077 action game, has released Hotfix 1.05 update for Xbox and PlayStation consoles with the PC version to follow soon.The Cyberpunk 2077 1.05 update brings along a host of bug fixes and optimi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020