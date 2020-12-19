U.N. says forces on high alert ahead of Central African Republic vote

Left Menu
The United Nation's peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic has deployed troops to disperse armed rebel groups that occupied roads and towns near the capital Bangui, and are threatening to disrupt the country's Dec. 27 general election. The mission, known as MINUSCA, said in a statement late on Friday that it had placed troops in the capital and other regions on high alert to protect civilians and secure the legislative and presidential election.

The mission, known as MINUSCA, said in a statement late on Friday that it had placed troops in the capital and other regions on high alert to protect civilians and secure the legislative and presidential election.

The mission, known as MINUSCA, said in a statement late on Friday that it had placed troops in the capital and other regions on high alert to protect civilians and secure the legislative and presidential election. Tensions have risen ahead of the vote after the candidacy of former President Francois Bozize was rejected by the country's highest court.

Bozize was ousted in 2013 mainly by Muslim rebels, prompting reprisals from mostly Christian militias and plunging the Central African Republic in to a civil war. U.N. peacekeepers have been deployed since 2014, including over 12,800 in uniform.

The U.N. mission said the armed rebel groups, some of whom had fought against one another in the civil war and after, and have contributed to the prolonged instability, had occupied two localities near the capital. U.N. troops dispersed the armed militia blocking a major road northeast of the capital, while in Bossangoa in the north, the peacekeepers blocked armed elements on motorcycles who tried to leave the city, the statement said.

It added that the troops were responding to violence carried out by the groups, who are reported to have staged nearly a dozen attacks on election campaign caravans in recent weeks. Central African Republic's incumbent President Faustin-Archange Touadera, who has struggled to maintain stability, is seeking re-election.

As the campaign heats up, Facebook said on Tuesday that rival disinformation campaigns from the country's former colonial master France, and Russia, seen close to Touadera, have sought to influence the election and deceive voters. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the escalating violence, disinformation, hate speech and incitement to violence in a separate statement on Friday.

