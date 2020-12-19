Left Menu
President pays tributes to martyrs on 60th Goa Liberation Day

After paying tributes to the freedom fighters at Azad Maidan, the President left to participate in the function organized by the state government to celebrate the Liberation Day.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-12-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 19:05 IST
President pays tributes to martyrs on 60th Goa Liberation Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial here on the 60th Liberation Day of Goa. The coastal territory was liberated from the colonial Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

The President, accompanied by Goa Governor B S Koshyari, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others visited the memorial at Azad Maidan. The memorial honours the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the liberation of Goa from 450 years of oppressive Portuguese rule.

After paying tributes to the freedom fighters at Azad Maidan, the President left to participate in the function organized by the state government to celebrate the Liberation Day.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

