Bengal needs to be rescued by PM Modi, says Suvendu Adhikari after joining BJP

Suvendu Adhikari, who had recently resigned from the Trinamool Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has said that if West Bengal has to be rescued from its poor economic condition, then its reins need to be handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari addressing rally at Paschim Medinipur in West Bengal on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Suvendu Adhikari, who had recently resigned from the Trinamool Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has said that if West Bengal has to be rescued from its poor economic condition, then its reins need to be handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah during his two-day visit to West Bengal ahead of State Assembly elections in 2021.

While addressing the public gathering at Paschim Medinipur, he said, "The economic condition of West Bengal is very bad. If the state has to be salvaged, its reins need to be handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi." Adhikari recently tendered his resignation to party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He also resigned from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly tendering his resignation to the Speaker.

After Adhikari's resignation from TMC, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided to provide 'Z' category security to the rebel leader. On the same day, 10 more MLAs had joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah here. The MLAs are Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Shilbhadra Dutta, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity.

TMC MP from Purba Burdwan, Sunil Mondal and former MP Dasarath Tirkey had also joined BJP in the presence of Shah. (ANI)

