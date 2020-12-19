Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hanuman Beniwal resigns from Parliamentary Committees in support of farmers' agitation

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday resigned from three parliamentary committees registering his protest against the government on the farmers' agitation and a host of other local issues related to his constituency.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 19-12-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 19:53 IST
Hanuman Beniwal resigns from Parliamentary Committees in support of farmers' agitation
RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal speaking at a press conference in Jaipur on Saturday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday resigned from three parliamentary committees registering his protest against the government on the farmers' agitation and a host of other local issues related to his constituency. He resigned from the Standing Committee on Industries, Petition Committee and Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry's Consultative Committee.

Beniwal said in a press conference, "RLP has always raised its voice for systemic change in Rajasthan and for the farmers' agitation in New Delhi." "Rajasthan's farmers should also raise their voice in support of the farmers' agitation," he added.He further said: "We sent a letter to the centre against the farm laws. Around two lakh farmers of Rajasthan will head towards Delhi on December 26."

"The decision of staying or leaving the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be taken on December 26. However, it is more or less clear that we will part ways," he added. Beniwal further said that the RLP will fight the by-elections in Rajsamand, Sahara Raipur and Sujangarh on its own. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TRP scam: Custody of Ex-COO of ratings agency BARC extended

A magistrate court in Mumbai on Saturday extended till Monday police custodyof former chief operating officer COO of Broadcast Audience Research Council BARC, a television audience measurement agency, in connection with the alleged TRP Tele...

Shami suffers wrist fracture, set to miss remainder of Test series; Siraj in line for debut

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is set to miss the remaining three Tests against Australia after suffering a fracture on his bowling wrist during the series opener here. The fast bowler was hit on the elbow by a Pat Cummins short ball during In...

Congress appoints Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap as new MRCC president

The Congress on Saturday appointed Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap as the new president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee MRCC, the party said in a statement. Charan Singh Sapra has been appointed as the new working president of the Mumbai Co...

Ind vs Aus: Mohammad Shami out of series with fractured arm

By Baidurjo Bhose India pacer Mohammad Shami has been ruled out of the series after suffering a fracture on his arm. He retired hurt while batting in the second innings at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday after he was hit on the right arm by a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020