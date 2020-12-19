Sonia appoints 3 AICC secretaries each for poll-bound Assam, Kerala

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 19:57 IST
The newly appointed secretaries will assist the general secretaries in-charge of the two states -- Jitendra Singh for Assam and Tariq Anwar for Kerala. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed three All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries each for Assam and Kerala where Assembly polls are slated for early next year. The newly appointed secretaries will assist the general secretaries in-charge of the two states -- Jitendra Singh for Assam and Tariq Anwar for Kerala.

Assembly polls in the two states, where the Congress is the main opposition party, are slated for April-May. MLAs Anirudh Singh and Vikas Upadhyay and Prithviraj Prabhakar Sathe have been appointed AICC secretaries for Assam, while former MP P Viswanathan, former MLC Ivan D'Souza and PV Mohan have been appointed for Kerala, according to a party statement.

Haripal Rawat and Sanjay Choudhary have been relieved of their responsibility as AICC joint secretaries for Assam. ''The party appreciates the contributions of...Rawat and...Choudhary,'' the statement added.

