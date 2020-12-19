New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL49 UP-AMU-PM PM Modi to be chief guest at AMU's centenary celebrations Aligarh (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the virtual centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday, the first time in over five decades that a PM will attend an AMU event. .

LGD5 UP-COURT-2NDLD LOVE JIHAD 2 held under anti-conversion law released Moradabad (UP): Two brothers who were arrested earlier this month under the anti-conversion law were released on Saturday following an order by an Uttar Pradesh court. . DES32 UP-VIRUS-CASES 24 more die of COVID-19 in UP; state records 1,226 fresh cases Lucknow: Twenty-four more people died of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 8,177, while the infection count reached 5,73,401 with 1,226 fresh cases. .

DES21 NCR-CONVERSION-ARREST UP: Foreigner among 4 held in Greater Noida under anti-conversion law Noida (UP): Four persons, including three women, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Saturday for allegedly luring people into converting their religion, officials said. . DES45 HR-BJP-FAST Haryana: BJP leaders, activists observe fast over SYL canal issue Chandigarh: Amid ongoing protests by farmers against the central agriculture laws, Haryana BJP leaders and activists observed a daylong fast seeking the construction of the contentious Sutlej-Yamuna link canal. .

DES40 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana records 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 590 new cases Chandigarh: The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 2,816 on Saturday with 13 more, while 590 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,57,067, a state health department bulletin said. . DES24 RJ-BENIWAL-RESIGNATION Nagaur MP Beniwal resigns from 3 parliamentary panels in support of farmers' stir Jaipur: Rajasthan's Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday resigned from three parliamentary committees in support of farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s agriculture-related laws. .

DES33 RJ-VIRUS-CASES With nine more fatalities, COVID-19 death toll goes up to 2,608 in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded nine more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 2,608 in the state, according to a health department bulletin. . DES38 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 584 new COVID-19 cases take U'khand's tally to 85,853; death toll 1,408 Dehradun: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 1,408 on Saturday with nine more fatalities, while 584 new cases took the infection tally to 85,853, a state health department bulletin here said..