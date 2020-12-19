Left Menu
New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

.DES40 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana records 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 590 new cases Chandigarh The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 2,816 on Saturday with 13 more, while 590 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,57,067, a state health department bulletin said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:02 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL49 UP-AMU-PM PM Modi to be chief guest at AMU's centenary celebrations Aligarh (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the virtual centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday, the first time in over five decades that a PM will attend an AMU event. .

LGD5 UP-COURT-2NDLD LOVE JIHAD 2 held under anti-conversion law released Moradabad (UP): Two brothers who were arrested earlier this month under the anti-conversion law were released on Saturday following an order by an Uttar Pradesh court. . DES32 UP-VIRUS-CASES 24 more die of COVID-19 in UP; state records 1,226 fresh cases Lucknow: Twenty-four more people died of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 8,177, while the infection count reached 5,73,401 with 1,226 fresh cases. .

DES21 NCR-CONVERSION-ARREST UP: Foreigner among 4 held in Greater Noida under anti-conversion law Noida (UP): Four persons, including three women, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Saturday for allegedly luring people into converting their religion, officials said. . DES45 HR-BJP-FAST Haryana: BJP leaders, activists observe fast over SYL canal issue Chandigarh: Amid ongoing protests by farmers against the central agriculture laws, Haryana BJP leaders and activists observed a daylong fast seeking the construction of the contentious Sutlej-Yamuna link canal. .

DES40 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana records 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 590 new cases Chandigarh: The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 2,816 on Saturday with 13 more, while 590 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,57,067, a state health department bulletin said. . DES24 RJ-BENIWAL-RESIGNATION Nagaur MP Beniwal resigns from 3 parliamentary panels in support of farmers' stir Jaipur: Rajasthan's Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday resigned from three parliamentary committees in support of farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s agriculture-related laws. .

DES33 RJ-VIRUS-CASES With nine more fatalities, COVID-19 death toll goes up to 2,608 in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded nine more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 2,608 in the state, according to a health department bulletin. . DES38 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 584 new COVID-19 cases take U'khand's tally to 85,853; death toll 1,408 Dehradun: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 1,408 on Saturday with nine more fatalities, while 584 new cases took the infection tally to 85,853, a state health department bulletin here said..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Latest News

Attachment of Farooq Abdullah's properties by ED 'political vendetta': NC

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday said the attachment of Farooq Abdullahs properties by the Enforcement Directorate was political vendetta and an attempt to silence the leadership and dissuade it from voicing support to ...

US Govt advises citizens to reconsider travel to Hong Kong

The United States has expressed deep concern over the conditions in Hong Kong since the imposition of the authoritarian National Security Law by the Chinese Communist Party saying that Americans must reconsider travel to Hong Kong. The Depa...

Nagpur cop hangs self, names 3 colleagues in suicide note

A constable attached to ShantiNagar police station in Nagpur allegedly hanged himself at hishome on Saturday and a note recovered from the room statedthat he was being harassed by some colleagues over duty hours,an official saidA probe has ...

ICMS launched by Delhi Police to fast track processing of complaints

In order to enhance the public grievance redressal system, the Delhi Police has launched an Integrated Complaint Management System with focus on fast tracking the processing of complaints and information flow to citizens. The Delhi Police s...
