Naidu condoles demise of RSS ideologue M G Vaidya
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday condoled the death of RSS ideologue Madhav Govind Vaidya, describing him as a nationalist and an institution by himselfVaidya, the first Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh spokesperson, died in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday after a brief illness.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:47 IST
''Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran RSS functionary and Sanskrit scholar M G Vaidya. He was a nationalist, a prolific writer and an institution by himself,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
