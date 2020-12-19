Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: FIR against former minister Mahajan in assault and threat case

He also made a video call to Mahajan, who allegedly told Vijay Patil to ask all directors to submit their resignations and hand over the reins to Nilesh Bhoite.The accused offered Patil Rs 1 crore, but when he declined, he was taken to a flat in Sadashiv Peth area, where one of the accused hit Patil in the head and threatened him at knife-point, the FIR mentioned.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 22:15 IST
Maha: FIR against former minister Mahajan in assault and threat case

A First Information Report has been registered against former Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan and several others over an alleged assault on the director of a Jalgaon-based educational institute, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Pune in January 2018.

Mahajan, a BJP leader, was not present at the spot then but he is accused of threatening a man over video call, police said. The former minister denied the allegations.

Vijay Bhaskarrao Patil, a director of Jalgaon Jilha Maratha Vidya Prasarak Sahakari Samaj, had approached Nimbhora Police Station in the district with the complaint earlier this month, an official said. Patil told police that in 2018 he and his colleague had gone to Pune to collect old records of the institute from its former secretary Tanaji Bhoite on the instruction of his elder brother Narendra Patil, who was chairman of the institute.

While they were in Pune, Nilesh Bhoite, one of the accused, allegedly told Patil to hand over the institute to him as Mahajan was interested in it. He also made a video call to Mahajan, who allegedly told Vijay Patil to ask all directors to submit their resignations and hand over the reins to Nilesh Bhoite.

The accused offered Patil Rs 1 crore, but when he declined, he was taken to a flat in Sadashiv Peth area, where one of the accused hit Patil in the head and threatened him at knife-point, the FIR mentioned. The Nimbhora police registered a case under IPC sections 331 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt to extort confession), 384 (extortion), 465 (forgery), 506 (criminal intimidation) on December 9.

The case was transferred to Kothrud police in Pune for further probe, the officer added. Speaking to a newschannel, Mahajan said the allegations were concocted.

''There has been an attempt to drag me in vendetta politics,'' he said. PTI DC KRK KRK.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Attachment of Farooq Abdullah's properties by ED 'political vendetta': NC

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday said the attachment of Farooq Abdullahs properties by the Enforcement Directorate was political vendetta and an attempt to silence the leadership and dissuade it from voicing support to ...

US Govt advises citizens to reconsider travel to Hong Kong

The United States has expressed deep concern over the conditions in Hong Kong since the imposition of the authoritarian National Security Law by the Chinese Communist Party saying that Americans must reconsider travel to Hong Kong. The Depa...

Nagpur cop hangs self, names 3 colleagues in suicide note

A constable attached to ShantiNagar police station in Nagpur allegedly hanged himself at hishome on Saturday and a note recovered from the room statedthat he was being harassed by some colleagues over duty hours,an official saidA probe has ...

ICMS launched by Delhi Police to fast track processing of complaints

In order to enhance the public grievance redressal system, the Delhi Police has launched an Integrated Complaint Management System with focus on fast tracking the processing of complaints and information flow to citizens. The Delhi Police s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020