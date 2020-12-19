Mamata did not join any other party. TMC formed by her: MP Kalyan Banerjee

Left Menu
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Saturday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who during his address at Saturday's rally in West Bengal took a swipe at party chief Mamata Banerjee, was unaware of the political history of the state.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-12-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 23:50 IST
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Saturday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who during his address at Saturday's rally in West Bengal took a swipe at party chief Mamata Banerjee, was unaware of the political history of the state. "Amit Shah doesn't know Bengal's political history. He is misleading people... Mamata Banerjee was expelled from the Congress and she started the Trinamool Congress. She never joined any other party," Banerjee said

Shah in his address at the Midnapore rally today had said that Mamata Banerjee was accusing the BJP of inducing defection in the TMC when she herself was in the Congress. "Didi (Mamata Banerjee) keeps saying that BJP makes people switch parties. I want to ask her, was Trinamool Congress (TMC) her original party? Was she not in the Congress? Did she not switch to TMC when she had differences? Today when Suvendu Adhikari has done the same, you find that wrong." He also said Mamata Banerjee wants her nephew to be the next chief minister of the state.

Reacting to Shah's remark on Mamata Banerjee, the senior TMC leader said, "Amit Shah does not know anything. Mamata Banerjee did not join any other party. TMC is the party formed by her." The TMC MP further criticized Shah saying, "Why are you doing personal attack? Why are you maligning people? Mamata Banerjee is not eager to become the chief minister, it is the people's mandate that made her CM. Just by having lunch in a farmer's house, you cannot become a friend of farmers. For this, one has to work for farmers."

Banerjee also slammed rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari who along with other former TMC leaders, joined the BJP today. "For 10 years you spoke against BJP. And, now just to join BJP, you are lying to the people of Midnapore. You were given three ministries. You were given chairmanship of various corporations. What more respecp do you want? Are not you ashamed saying no development happened in Bengal? You were the transport minister," Banerjee said. (ANI)

