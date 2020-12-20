Left Menu
Development News Edition

Winter session of Uttarakhand Assembly set to begin from Monday

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand Assembly session is all set to begin its winter session from Monday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 20-12-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 12:19 IST
Winter session of Uttarakhand Assembly set to begin from Monday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand Assembly session is all set to begin its winter session from Monday. The Speaker of the Assembly informed that all the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will only be allowed to enter with a negative COVID-19 report.

Speaker Premchand Aggarwal said, "All the MLAs will only be allowed to enter after submitting their COVID-19 negative reports to the concerned authorities. If anyone fails to do so, he or she will be tested at a nearby spot and only to enter if they test negative." He advised all MLAs to follow COVID-19 protocols and carry a negative COVID-19 test report with them to enter the House.

On September 23, the Uttarakhand Assembly held a one-day monsoon session with no question hour. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's stunning batting collapse shocks Pakistan's former stars

Pakistans former stars, including Javed Miandad and Shoaib Akhtar, have reacted with shock following arch-rivals Indias inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. India were bowled out for their lowest Te...

Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap open up on letting go of their sore past for 'AK vs AK'

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and celebrated filmmaker Anurag Kashyap say they have left behind their tense history of unfulfilled projects to come together for Netflix movie AK vs AK. Before he became widely popular with films such as Dev D, G...

Academy rejects Deepa Mehta's 'Funny Boy' as Canada's Oscar entry

Acclaimed filmmaker Deepa Mehtas Funny Boy, which was Canadas submission for best international film at the 93rd Academy Awards, has been rejected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science AMPAS on the grounds that it contains too m...

Taiwan building submarine fleet to mitigate Chinese threat

In order to bolster its defensive capabilities, Taiwan is building a submarine fleet to mitigate Chinese nefarious designs to invade the island or install a naval blockade. The construction of eight new state-of-art submarines kicked off la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020