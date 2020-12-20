Left Menu
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-12-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 14:20 IST
Goa CM, wife meet Prez, present 'Laman Diva' and Kunbi saree

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his wife Sulakshana met President Ram Nath Kovind at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday and presented him a 'Laman Diva' and a Kunbi saree, both signifying ''the identity, culture and rich history'' of the coastal state. Kovind is on a two-day visit to the state to take part in celebrations to mark 60 years of Goa's Independence from Portuguese rule.

A Laman Diva is a brass lamp installed in front of the sanctum sanctorum in Hindu homes while the Kunbi saree is part of the traditional dressing style of Goa. ''As a token of love from Goans, presented the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji and the First Lady Smt Savita Kovind a Laman Diva and Kunbi Saree that signifies the identity, culture and rich history of Goa,'' the CM tweeted after the meeting.

The president is scheduled to fly back to the national capital in the evening..

