Amit Shah holds roadshow in Bengal's Birbhum district Jatin Takkar

In a show of might ahead of 2021 assembly polls, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday held a roadshow in Bolpur area of Birbhum district. The roadshow, which began around 3.10 pm from Dakbunglow grounds here, is set to culminate at Bolpur Chowrasta More.

Shah, standing on top of a decked-up lorry along with state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, was seen waving to the crowd, as saffron party supporters raised 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Narendra Modi Zindabad' and 'Amit Shah Zindabad' slogans. Hundreds of people, standing on both sides of the road, cheered the home minister as he made his way through the crowd.