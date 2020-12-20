Left Menu
Samajwadi Party to campaign in UP against 'anti-farmer policies' of BJP govts on Dec 25

The leaders will also apprise the farmers about the achievements of the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government in the state.Chaudhary alleged that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state are hell bent on destroying farmers.

The Samajwadi Party will conduct a special drive on December 25 when its leaders will go to villages in Uttar Pradesh and aware people about the ''anti-farmer policies'' of the BJP-led governments. In a press statement issued here on Sunday, the party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said SP leaders will go to villages and hold 'chaupal' (meeting) with farmers.

The party's MPs and MLAs will lead the 'Samajwadi Kisan Ghera' campaign, he said. The leaders will also apprise the farmers about the ''achievements'' of the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government in the state.

Chaudhary alleged that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state are hell bent on destroying farmers. ''It is an irony that 'annadata' (farmers) are shivering in the cold and want to talk, but the prime minister is doing his 'mann ki baat','' he said, referring to the protests by farmers on Delhi's borders against the Centre's three new farm laws.

