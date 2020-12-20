Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh Assembly session to begin on Mon, BJP to target govt

The winter session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly will begin on Monday with the ruling Congress and opposition BJP expected to clash on issues like paddy procurement, farm distress, crime against women and the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-12-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 20:11 IST
C'garh Assembly session to begin on Mon, BJP to target govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The winter session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly will begin on Monday with the ruling Congress and opposition BJP expected to clash on issues like paddy procurement, farm distress, crime against women and the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The session will continue till December 30 and have seven sittings.

Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik said the Bhupesh Baghel government had failed on all fronts and people of the state, especially farmers, were paying the price. He said 255 farmers had committed suicide in the last one year, while the Congress government in the state was busy spreading lies about the new farm laws introduced by the Centre.

The BJP will also target the state government over the''deteriorating'' law and order, as well ''reign of terror'' unleashed by the sand, land and liquor mafias, Kaushik said. PTI TKP BNM BNM

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Romney says Trump has 'blind spot' on Russia, calls hack 'extraordinarily damaging'

Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney said a widespread data breach across the U.S. government was extraordinarily damaging and that President Donald Trump has a blind spot when it comes to Russia, which U.S. officials believe was behind the ...

Farmers' protest: AIKS Maharashtra vehicle 'jatha' to Delhi to begin tomorrow from Nashik

Thousands of farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra under All India Kisan Sabha AIKS leadership will converge on Monday morning at the Golf Club Maidan in Nashik to begin their vehicle jatha march to Delhi. In an official statement, the A...

Fire destroys Bhiwandi cloth godown, no report of injuries

A fire that broke out in Bhiwandiin Thane district on Sunday evening destroyed a cloth godown,though there were no reports of injuries, and efforts tocontrol the blaze continued, an official saidThe incident took place in Dapoda village and...

Maha home minister performs marriage ritual for disabled woman

Nagpur, Dec 20 PTIMaharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and his wife on Sunday performed the Kanyadaan ritual of a 23-year-old speech and hearing-impaired woman, who is an orphan, during her marriage with a 27-year-old man. Nagpur distri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020