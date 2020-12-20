Left Menu
Farmers' stir fallout of BJP's politics of deceit, lies: Congress

The farmers protest against the Centres new agriculture laws is a fallout of the BJPs politics of deceit and lies, the Congress said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters here, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said his party will continue its fight for farmers until the laws are withdrawn.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The farmers' protest against the Centre's new agriculture laws is a fallout of the BJP's politics of ''deceit and lies, the Congress said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters here, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said his party will continue its fight for farmers until the laws are withdrawn. Thousands of farmers are protesting against the laws for the past over three weeks at various border points of Delhi. ''The agitation by farmers against the farm laws is a fallout of the BJP's politics of deceit and lies. The Congress will continue to fight for farmers until the farm laws are withdrawn,'' Lallu said. ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be trusted as till now he has not fulfilled any of his electoral promises,'' he alleged. The Uttar Pradesh Congress chief alleged that false cases are being registered against those raising a voice against wrong policies of the government. ''Farmers are fighting for their legitimate rights and their protests are getting support from every section of society. Prime Minister Modi has time to meet industrialists but not farmers,'' Lallu said. Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their crop anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the minimum support price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain. Meanwhile, according to a statement issued by the UP Congress in Lucknow on Sunday evening, party workers submitted memorandums to BJP MPs and MLAs in Gorakhpur, Shamli, Kaushambi, Basti and other districts, demanding the withdrawal of the three farm laws. In Sonbhadra, Congress workers were stopped from giving the memorandum while in Varanasi, a number of party workers were put under house arrest. Congress workers in Etawah staged a sit-in outside the residence of the MLA, demanding that the laws be repealed. Congress leaders were arrested in Allahabad and Chandauli while in Ayodhya, police used force to remove Congress leaders protesting outside the residence of the local MP, the statement said.

