Left Menu
Development News Edition

2019 Lok Sabha nominee, 2 aides arrested for defrauding people after promising jobs

He said some people had approached the Sector 24 police station in Noida on December 15 and claimed that the accused had defrauded them after promising government job in return for money.According to officials, Verma, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Macchlishahr in Uttar Pradesh, had got an NGO registered in 2007 in Allahabad and claimed his organisation has trained several people for jobs and conducted seminars.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-12-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 23:19 IST
2019 Lok Sabha nominee, 2 aides arrested for defrauding people after promising jobs
Image Credit: Flickr

With the arrest of three men, including a 2019 Lok Sabha candidate, the Noida Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang that has duped hundreds of government job seekers across Uttar Pradesh over a decade. The police have also foiled the gang's bid to secure funding from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in January fraudulently, officials said.

''Those arrested have been identified as gang leader Brajesh Kumar Verma, who prefixed his name with doctor although he is only a science graduate, Mahesh Patel and Rajveer," Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Love Kumar told reporters. He said some people had approached the Sector 24 police station in Noida on December 15 and claimed that the accused had defrauded them after promising government job in return for money.

According to officials, Verma, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Macchlishahr in Uttar Pradesh, had got an NGO registered in 2007 in Allahabad and claimed his organisation has trained several people for jobs and conducted seminars. His previous stints included working at an optician's shop in Raebareli in early 1990s but after the NGO, he opened multiple offices in various districts of the state, including one in Noida this year, the officials said.

"In October 2020, he opened a centre in sector 22 to provide training to women to make them self-reliant. He procured forged documents linked to the state government and used them to contact government schools where he pretended to organise training programmes for basic level administration jobs, beauticians, clerical jobs, etc.," Kumar said. He would even distribute fake certificates and joining letters to gullible people who got "trained" by his team in exchange for money they sought on pretext of security fees or other such charges, the officer said.

According to the police, Verma has been jailed twice -- in 2011 and 2013 -- when he was held in Mainpuri and Fatehpur districts, respectively, and has so far conned an estimated 300 people in UP, including 100 in Noida and 50 in Ghaziabad. "Showcasing his office in Noida sector 22 and frontal work of NGO, he was in talks to get a Rs 25 lakh fund from NABARD in January next year," an official said.

Some other people linked with the fraud have been identified and police said they are making efforts to arrest them. An FIR has been lodged at Sector 24 police station and the accused have been booked for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, the police added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq military says outlaw group fired rockets into Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties

The Iraqi military said that an outlaw group fired rockets at Baghdads heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday. The rockets hit a residential complex inside the Green Zone, damaging buildings and cars but causing no casualties, a military st...

Iraqi officials: 3 rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad

At least three rockets targeted the US Embassy in Baghdads heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, Iraqi security officials said, sparking fears of renewed unrest as next months anniversary of the slaying of an Iranian general draws near. T...

Lebanon's airline warns of new ticket challenge facing dollar account holders

The head of Lebanons airline said on Sunday the carrier would at some point need to demand payment for tickets bought in Lebanon using fresh dollars, or recently transferred currency that is not subject to restrictions imposed since a finan...

Aide: Biden won't talk about son Hunter with AG candidates

President-elect Joe Bidens incoming press secretary said Sunday that Biden would not discuss the investigation of his son with any prospective candidates for attorney general. A federal investigation into the finances of Bidens son, Hunter,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020