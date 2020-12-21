Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump campaign will again ask U.S. high court to upend election results

The Supreme Court on Dec. 11 rejected a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, including Pennsylvania, that went for Biden. Several senior Republican U.S. senators, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have acknowledged Democrat Biden as the country’s president-elect after the Electoral College affirmed his victory, and have rejected the idea of overturning the 2020 presidential election in Congress.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 02:51 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 02:46 IST
Trump campaign will again ask U.S. high court to upend election results
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's campaign said on Sunday it would again ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn results from the Nov. 3 election, its latest long-shot effort to subvert the electoral process and sow doubt over the legitimacy of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

In a statement issued by the campaign, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the campaign had filed a petition asking the high court to reverse three rulings by a Pennsylvania state court interpreting the state's rules for mail-in ballots. "The Campaign's petition seeks to reverse three decisions which eviscerated the Pennsylvania Legislature's protections against mail ballot fraud," Giuliani said in a statement.

Giuliani said the filing sought all "appropriate remedies," including an order allowing Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled legislature to award the state's 20 electoral votes to Trump. Biden won the state by more than 80,000 votes. The petition is "frivolous" and is not going to stop Biden from becoming president on Jan. 20, said Joshua Douglas, an election law professor at the University of Kentucky.

"The Court will shut it down quickly," Douglas said. The Supreme Court on Dec. 11 rejected a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, including Pennsylvania, that went for Biden.

Several senior Republican U.S. senators, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have acknowledged Democrat Biden as the country's president-elect after the Electoral College affirmed his victory, and have rejected the idea of overturning the 2020 presidential election in Congress. A candidate needs 270 Electoral College votes to win the White House. Biden won 306 of those votes to Trump's 232 and defeated the Republican president by more than 7 million ballots in the popular vote.

Congress will count the electoral votes on Jan. 6 and Biden will take office on Jan. 20. Trump has made unsubstantiated claims of widespread electoral fraud and has tried but failed to overturn Biden's victory, challenging the outcome in court in multiple states, while pressing state officials, lawmakers and governors to throw the results out and simply declare Trump the winner.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Qatar approves Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine emergency use -QNA news agency

Qatars Ministry of Public Health approved on Sunday the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Qatar state news agency QNA reported on Twitter.Qatar is due to receive the first shipment of the vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc...

U.S. frontline essential workers, 75-and-over should be next for COVID vaccines - CDC panel

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Sunday recommended that frontline essential workers and persons 75 years and older should be next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Advisory Committee on Immunizat...

UK PM Johnson to chair emergency response meeting on COVID travel, freight

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting on Monday to discuss international travel, in particular the flow of freight in and out of Britain, a spokeswoman for his office said on Sunday.Earlier on Sunday, several...

Agreement likely Sunday on nearly USD 1 trillion virus aid bill

Top negotiators appear on the brink Sunday of agreeing to long-delayed legislation to deliver a new round of aid to pandemic-slammed businesses, USD 300 bonus jobless benefits and a USD 600 direct payment to most Americans, an aid package t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020