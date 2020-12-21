Will be councillor for only 375 people who voted for me: Kerala CPI(M) candidate heard on viral video

A viral video of a CPI(M) candidate's victory speech, in which is purportedly seen saying that he will be a councillor for only 375 people who voted for him, besides using abusive words for the BJP, has sparked controversy. CPI(M)'s Krishnakumar, who won from Haripad in Kerala's Alappuzha district in the recently concluded local body polls, is heard in the video saying that he knows the families who did not vote for him and cheated him.

"I know those, including the three families, who did not vote for me... I will be a councillor for the next five years only for the 375 people who voted me," he is heard saying in the video. Further, in the highly provocative speech, he said, "When people here step out of their houses, they need to remember they are keeping feet on the road that Krishnakumar built. When people drink water from the pipeline brought by a communist, they must drink it with gratitude".

"With every drop of water passing through your throat, instead of saying "Hare Ram Hare Ram", you must learn to say Hare Krishnakumar," he added arrogantly. He also attacked the people in his speech who voted for BJP in the polls.

"I realise that I sound arrogant. But those who disowned their own siblings for a weed that bloomed in yesterday's rains, need to think about what they have done," he said. He also asked the people to remember he had carried out all the development of the ward.

"I worked for the overall development of the ward when I was elected earlier. Each resident here should remember every minute of the day that it was me and not almighty who carried out the development here," he is heard in the video. (ANI)