Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ saddened by passing of former PNG Prime Minister

“Sir Mekere was widely respected and made a significant contribution to Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands region,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 08:46 IST
NZ saddened by passing of former PNG Prime Minister
Sir Mekere was Prime Minister from 1999 to 2002 and was the current Member of Parliament for Moresby North-West. Image Credit: ANI

Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has expressed her sadness at the death of influential former Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea Sir Mekere Morauta, who died peacefully over the weekend.

"Sir Mekere was widely respected and made a significant contribution to Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands region," Nanaia Mahuta said. "He will be deeply missed."

Sir Mekere was Prime Minister from 1999 to 2002 and was the current Member of Parliament for Moresby North-West.

He introduced important constitutional changes and laid the foundation for the orderly development of political parties. He signed the Bougainville Peace Agreement and carried forward a strong reform agenda which helped underpin Papua New Guinea's development.

"Sir Mekere's legacy can be seen in Papua New Guinea which is an APEC economy and regional partner of New Zealand."

Nanaia Mahuta offered her condolences to Sir Mekere's family and the people of Papua New Guinea.

He tai ka ripiripia te tai a te moana, arā te tai o ākeāke. Kauria te moana o whakaaro nui e te Rangatira moe mai raa - kia au te moe.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fastest goal in Serie A history as Milan beats Sassuolo 2-1

Rafael Leo scored the fastest goal in Serie A history, netting after just six seconds to set league leader AC Milan on the way to a 2-1 win at Sassuolo. Alexis Saelemaekers scored Milans other goal on Sunday as the Rossoneri remained a poin...

Indo-Japan Samwad Conference contributes to discourses on furthering global peace: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference at 930 am on Monday. Ahead of the conference, Prime Minister Modi said that this forum has grown immensely over the years and it has contributed to discours...

Australia regulator chief Sims says Google and Facebook draft laws fair, critical for media future

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman ACCC Rod Sims said proposed laws that will make Australia the first country in the world to force Google and Facebook to pay for news were fair and critical for the survival of the med...

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police issues traffic alert, closes Tikri, Dhansa borders

Amid the ongoing farmers protest at border areas of the national capital, Delhi Police has closed Tikri, Dhansa borders for traffic movement. Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Jhatikara borders is open only for two-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020