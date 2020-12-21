Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai Metro land row: Pawar speaks to CM Thackeray, Fadnavis

NCP president Sharad Pawar has spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis over Kanjurmarg Metro car shed land dispute in Mumbai and may take up the issue with the Centre to resolve it, sources said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 15:25 IST
Mumbai Metro land row: Pawar speaks to CM Thackeray, Fadnavis

NCP president Sharad Pawar has spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis over Kanjurmarg Metro car shed land dispute in Mumbai and may take up the issue with the Centre to resolve it, sources said on Monday. Thackeray on Sunday said he is open to a resolution of the land row through dialogue with the Centre and asserted it is not an ''ego issue'' for him.

According to the sources, Pawar spoke to Thackeray and Fadnavis separately on Sunday. ''Pawar saheb has spoken to the chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis separately over the issue,'' a source said.

''The Salt Commissioner comes under the central government. So, Pawar may also take up the issue with the Centre, seeking resolution,'' the source added. The Bombay High Court last week stayed the order passed by Mumbai suburban district collector allotting 102 acres of salt pan land in Kanjurmarg area here for the construction of an integrated Metro car shed.

The HC also restrained the authorities from carrying out any construction work at the said land. The Centre and the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government are locked in a tussle over ownership of the land earmarked by the state for constructing the Metro car shed which was earlier planned at Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon.

The previous Fadnavis-led government in the state had decided to construct the car shed for the Mumbai Metro line 3 at the Aarey Colony, despite opposition from environmentalists and activists to the vast tree-cutting for the project. The present Thackeray-led MVA government, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, recently took a decision to shift the car shed from the Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No Chinese troops entered into Indian territory, govt officials clarify on viral video

After a video surfaced on social media claiming that Chinese troops entered into Indian territory and went back following an intervention by the locals and ITBP personnel, government officials have denied any such claim. According to govern...

ADB signs $40m loan to Northern Arc Capital Ltd to support Indian MSMEs

The Asian Development Bank ADB signed a 40 million loan in Indian rupee equivalent to Northern Arc Capital Limited NACL to support the livelihoods of microfinance borrowers and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises MSMEs in India.The l...

For hospitality and tourism sector, 2021 is all about survival, recovery

As the uninvited guest coronavirus pandemic checked in, Indias hospitality and tourism sector suffered three quarters of economic wipeout estimated to be up to Rs 15 lakh crore, and the industry is desperately looking forward to government ...

Kazakhstan has started production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine -RDIF

Kazakhstan has started production of Russias Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.Kazakhstans Karaganda pharmaceutical complex produced a validation batch of the vaccine on Monday that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020