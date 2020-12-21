Maharashtra: Former MLA Balasaheb Sanap returns to BJP

Former Nashik MLA Balasaheb Sanap joined BJP in presence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadvnavis and party's state President Chandrakant Patil here on Monday. Sanap was in the BJP earlier, then he joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and later joined the Shiv Sena.

"From the past 30 to 35 years I have been in politics and working and have joined many workers in the party. Fadvanis and Chandrakant Patil also told me that I should not go here and there and must come here. Now I am happy to join BJP in presence of Fadvanis ji and Dada, I will keep working for the party," Sanap said. Fadvanis said that many leaders will join BJP in the coming days.

"It is a very happy moment for us that he returned to BJP. I welcome him. Balasaheb Sanap played important role in winning Nashik... If any issues come again then we will resolve it. Now it is time to make the party stronger. Many leaders will join BJP in the coming days. All the MLAs of BJP are intact. Everyone knows that the country's future is not Rahul Gandhi and the future is Narendra Modi," he said. "They came in power by cheating, so they won't serve and has no future though they may be strong as they all together. We will have to plan to win by our own in the state, there are many states where BJP is ruling and in coming days many good people will join BJP," the former Chief Minister said.

BJP state President Chandrakant Patil gave an assurance to Sanap that what happened to him in the past won't happen again. "Balasaheb Sanap quit BJP due to some reasons and now he has rejoined BJP. Even Sanap was feeling somewhere that he should rejoin BJP and he has joined today. We are happy, I assure Balasaheb Sanap that what happened in the past to him won't happen again, After talking to others we will give him some important responsibility in state politics," he said. (ANI)