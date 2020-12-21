Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP Karnataka in-change Arun Singh dismisses speculations about change of guard in state

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and in-charge of the party's Karnataka unit Arun Singh on Monday said that there will be no change of guard in the state government, putting rest to speculations which arose a day after former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that his party Janata Dal (Secular) may extend issue-based support to the BJP in the coming days in the public interest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 16:37 IST
BJP Karnataka in-change Arun Singh dismisses speculations about change of guard in state
BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Kumar Gaurav Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and in-charge of the party's Karnataka unit Arun Singh on Monday said that there will be no change of guard in the state government, putting rest to speculations which arose a day after former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that his party Janata Dal (Secular) may extend issue-based support to the BJP in the coming days in the public interest.

The comments made by Kumaraswamy caused speculations that he may get a chief ministerial post after joining hands with BJP even though he himself has stated that his party is a party of "Kannadigas with self-esteem and it will never think of political merger." "Present chief minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa is a senior leader and is working hard for the development of Karnataka. The party does not have any problem with him and there is no chance that he will be changed. There will be no change of guard in Karnataka and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will continue as CM," Arun Singh told ANI.

Commenting upon the question of the JD (S) merger with BJP, he said, "Both are different parties and we work on our own agenda." Earlier in the day, HD Kumaraswamy dismissed reports of merging with the BJP and said he wants to work hard for the next 2.5 years to get a clear majority in the next Assembly polls in the state.

"Political activities are BJP's internal matter. I don't want to interfere with their party's decision...I am not thinking about a merger or coalition... I want to work hard for the next 2.5 years to get a clear majority," he told ANI. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prime Minister Modi condoles Motilal Vora's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora and hailed him for his vast administrative and organisational experience. Shri Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders, wh...

Once vaccine comes, COVID-19 will go away: Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said a COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the country in one or two months. Once the vaccine comes, corona will go from here the country, he told reporters in Panaji.A vaccine against COVID-19 wil...

Cricket-Kallis lands batting consultant role for England test tour to Sri Lanka

England have included former South Africa test all-rounder Jacques Kallis as a batting consultant for their two-test tour of Sri Lanka that starts on Jan. 14, officials confirmed on Monday. Kallis, regarded as one of the leading all-rounder...

Our cooperation can contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the region: PM Modi at virtual summit with his Vietnamese counterpart.

Our cooperation can contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the region PM Modi at virtual summit with his Vietnamese counterpart....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020