Prez condoles demise of Congress leader Motilal Vora, says he was humility personified

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora, and said he was humility personified and belonged to a generation of leaders who carry their politics with unflinching conviction till end

Vora, a former chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh, died on Monday at a hospital here following post-COVID-19 complications. He was 93

''Sad to hear that veteran Congress leader Shri Motilal Vora is no more. He was humility personified, and belonged to a generation of leaders who carry their politics with unflinching conviction till end. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,'' Kovind tweeted.