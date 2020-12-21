Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prez condoles demise of Congress leader Motilal Vora, says he was humility personified

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora, and said he was humility personified and belonged to a generation of leaders who carry their politics with unflinching conviction till endVora, a former chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh, died on Monday at a hospital here following post-COVID-19 complications.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:04 IST
Prez condoles demise of Congress leader Motilal Vora, says he was humility personified

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora, and said he was humility personified and belonged to a generation of leaders who carry their politics with unflinching conviction till end

Vora, a former chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh, died on Monday at a hospital here following post-COVID-19 complications. He was 93

''Sad to hear that veteran Congress leader Shri Motilal Vora is no more. He was humility personified, and belonged to a generation of leaders who carry their politics with unflinching conviction till end. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,'' Kovind tweeted.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-The new coronavirus variant in Britain: How worrying is it?

A new variant of the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Britain and prompting high levels of concern among its European neighbours, some of which have cut transport links.The strain, referred to by some experts as the B...

Telemedicine Society of India and Practo launch ‘Rise of Telemedicine - 2020’ report

A joint collaboration with the Telemedicine Society of India TSI, the report highlights the emergence of telemedicine in India, the reasons behind its meteoric rise amid the pandemic, and the advantages it can continue to offer in a post-CO...

COVID-19 positive LDF councillor sworn in wearing PPE kit in Kerala

Left Democratic Front LDF councillor Jayachandran Nair, elected from Kudappanakunnu ward in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, was sworn in wearing a PPE kit on Monday as he has tested COVID-19 positive. Jayachandran Nair has tested COVID-19 p...

C'garh govt declares three-day mourning after Vora's death

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday declared a three-day state mourning following the death of Congress veteran Motilal Vora, who had served as a former chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh. Voras final rites will be brought to Raip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020