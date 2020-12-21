Prez condoles demise of Congress leader Motilal Vora, says he was humility personified
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora, and said he was humility personified and belonged to a generation of leaders who carry their politics with unflinching conviction till endVora, a former chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh, died on Monday at a hospital here following post-COVID-19 complications.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:04 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora, and said he was humility personified and belonged to a generation of leaders who carry their politics with unflinching conviction till end
Vora, a former chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh, died on Monday at a hospital here following post-COVID-19 complications. He was 93
''Sad to hear that veteran Congress leader Shri Motilal Vora is no more. He was humility personified, and belonged to a generation of leaders who carry their politics with unflinching conviction till end. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,'' Kovind tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya
- Pradesh
- Motilal Vora
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Kovind
- Shri Motilal Vora
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh reports 17 new COVID-19 cases
Daytime temperature rises in many districts of Madhya Pradesh
New Pradesh Congress Committee in Rajasthan to be in place by year-end: AICC general secretary in-charge for state Ajay Maken to PTI.
Forecast of rain, snowfall in Himachal Pradesh
Central team to visit Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday to investigate mysterious disease