Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIADMK requests EC to hold assly polls in 3rd or 4th week of April

The principal opposition DMK and other parties pitched for single phase polling.The EC team, led by Umesh Sinha, secretary general of the ECI, are on a two day visit to the metro to review the states preparedness to hold the polls next year,as the five year term of the assembly is set to come to an end on May 24.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:43 IST
AIADMK requests EC to hold assly polls in 3rd or 4th week of April

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday requested the Election Commission to conduct the assembly polls in the third or fourth week of April 2021, as the poll body held consultative meetings here with political parties. The principal opposition DMK and other parties pitched for single phase polling.

The EC team, led by Umesh Sinha, secretary general of the ECI, are on a two day visit to the metro to review the state's preparedness to hold the polls next year,as the five year term of the assembly is set to come to an end on May 24. The announcement for the assembly elections is expected early next year.

Pollachi V Jayaraman, Assembly Deputy Speaker and AIADMK election wing secretary,said the party requested EC to advance the poll to the third or fourth week of April to prevent voters from getting exposed to the intense summer heat. The party also wanted the Commission to update the electoral rolls by deleting the absentees, he told reporters.

The DMK, represented by its party MP and organising secretary R S Bharathi, requested the commission to conduct the polls in a single phase. ''We made this clear to the Election Commission officials.

In the recent past, assembly elections were always conducted in a single phase. To avoid any malpractices and misuse of official machinery, we requested the ECI to conduct the elections in a single phase,'' he told reporters here.

The DMK also sought a 'timely response' to its representation on the time bound election procedure for the coming assembly election. The party wanted the EC to identify absentee voters and ensure a mechanism is put in place to eliminate malpractice in postal ballots.

The CPI(M) requested the EC to hold single phase polling and take all necessary precautions to safeguard voters and officials in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. ''The issue of money power in elections has been quiet rampant in our state and our repeated complaints in this regard during earlier elections were not seriously pursued.

Cash-for-votes has been made the benchmark for canvassing votes by major parties. The Commission should appoint more observers to arrest this trend during the process of elections,'' the party said in a petition to the ECI.

Sinha was accompanied by Deputy Election Commissioners, Sudeep Jain and Ashish Kundra, H R Srinivasa, chief electoral officer, Bihar, Pankaj Srivatsava, director, and Malay Mallick, secretary, Election Commission of India. On Tuesday, the EC team will meet various enforcement agencies, as also the chief secretary, DGP and other government secretaries.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-COVID-19 skiing restrictions across Europe

European skiers are facing a bleak holiday season as countries shut resorts and impose other restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.Some states have called for a continent-wide shut-down. Others have resisted and decided to give people...

Peru suspends flights to and from Europe due to new virus strain

Peru suspended flights to and from Europe for two weeks and has put its health and travel authorties on maximum alert to prevent the entry of a new strain of coronavirus that appeared in the United Kingdom, President Francisco Sagasti said ...

Man arrested for rape-murder of 11-year-old girl

A man was arrested for allegedly raping and killing an 11-year-old girl here on Monday, police said. The man has been identified as Ram Tirath. His maternal uncle Rajiv, who was also accused of being involved in the crime, is absconding, th...

MP: Three-day state mourning to condole Motilal Vora's death

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday declared a three-day state mourning from December 21 to 23 following the death of Congress veteran Motilal Vora, an official said. Vora had served as a chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020