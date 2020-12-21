UP CM, Mayawati condole Motilal Vora's demise
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati on Monday condoled the death of Motilal Vora, the former Governor of the state. Bahujan Samaj Party BSP supremo Mayawati expressed grief over the passing away of the Congress leader.The Uttar Pradesh Congress in a statement expressed grief over Voras demise.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:15 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati on Monday condoled the death of Motilal Vora, the former Governor of the state. A veteran Congress leader and staunch Gandhi family loyalist who had a political career spanning almost five decades, Vora died at a hospital in the national capital following post-COVID-19 complications on Monday. He was 93.
In a statement issued here, the Uttar Pradesh government said that the chief minister prayed for the peace of the departed soul. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati expressed grief over the passing away of the Congress leader.
The Uttar Pradesh Congress in a statement expressed grief over Vora's demise. The party flag flew at half mast at the headquarters of the Congress' state unit here. Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit also condoled Vora's demise.
Vora was admitted to the Escorts Hospital in Delhi's Okhla a few days ago with a urinary infection. He also had a lung infection and was put on ventilator support, his family said. He completed 93 years only on Sunday. He will be cremated in Chhattisgarh.
Vora, a former chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh, had served as a Rajya Sabha member four times and as a Lok Sabha member once..
