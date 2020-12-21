Left Menu
MP: Three-day state mourning to condole Motilal Vora's death

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday declared a three-day state mourning from December 21 to 23 following the death of Congress veteran Motilal Vora, an official said. Vora had served as a chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh for two terms.As a mark of respect to Motilal Vora, there will be a three-day state mourning from December 21 to December 23, a state government official said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:19 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday declared a three-day state mourning from December 21 to 23 following the death of Congress veteran Motilal Vora, an official said. Vora had served as a chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh for two terms.

''As a mark of respect to Motilal Vora, there will be a three-day state mourning from December 21 to December 23,'' a state government official said. During this period, the National Flag will fly at half mast in all the government buildings, wherever it is flown on a regular basis throughout the state, he added.

Vora died at a hospital in New Delhi on Monday following post-COVID-19 complications, his family said. He was 93..

