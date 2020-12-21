Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya inaugurates first entry-exit point for visitors, tourists in Umling

The centre will provide facilities such as registration, COVID-19 testing, isolation rooms, VIP and emergency counters, infiltration cells and cafeterias.The civil organisations are in favour of setting up of entry-exit points to curb the influx of immigrants.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:20 IST
Meghalaya inaugurates first entry-exit point for visitors, tourists in Umling

The first-ever entry-exit point for visitors and tourists in Meghalaya was on Monday inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong at Umling in Ri-Bhoi district, an official said. The move comes at a time when the northeastern state is witnessing protests by civil organisations demanding swift implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) to check influx of illegal immigrants into the state.

Its inauguration also coincided with the reopening of the state for tourists after a gap of nine months due to the pandemic. The official said, all visitors to the hill state are mandated to register themselves at the facilitation centre through a dedicated app of the Meghalaya Tourism.

''We inaugurated the entry point as wanted by the people of the state long time back. Today is a red-letter day as we are able to inaugurate the entry point for those entering the state,'' Tynsong said. Visitors will have to upload his or her photo identity on the app and provide the complete tour itinerary besides showing proof of confirmed booking (in hotel/ guest house/ homestay) for the first two nights at least, an official of the tourism department said.

''Governor Satya Pal Malik had okayed the setting up of the facilitation centre which will be functional from today,'' political department secretary CVD Diengdoh said. If the tourist is staying as a guest of any family or friend in the state, then the individual will have to declare the full address and contact details of the family or friend and complete itinerary for an e-invite.

Once the process is completed, the visitors will receive the e-invite which will have to be shown at the entry checkpoint along with a COVID-19 negative certificate which should not be more than 72 hours old. The centre will provide facilities such as registration, COVID-19 testing, isolation rooms, VIP and emergency counters, infiltration cells and cafeterias.

The civil organisations are in favour of setting up of entry-exit points to curb the influx of immigrants. They have also been demanding the implementation of Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016 but the governor is yet to give his assent to it.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Whole Of EU Imposes Travel Ban On UK Until Midnight Tomorrow - ITV Reporter Tweet

Dec 21 Reuters - WHOLE OF EU IMPOSES TRAVEL BAN ON UK UNTIL MIDNIGHT TOMORROW - ITV REPORTER TWEET Source httpsbit.ly37Ibt1v...

DDC polls: Police foil bid to trigger violence during counting of votes in Poonch; several arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested several people in Poonch district on Monday night and claimed to have foiled an attempt to trigger violence during the counting of votes in the District Development Council DDC elections. The exact numb...

COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 55 new cases recorded in Chandigarh

Chandigarh reported two more COVID-19-related fatalities on Monday, pushing the death toll to 310 while 55 new cases took the infection count to 19,128, a medical bulletin issued here said. There are 389 active cases presently, it said.A to...

Gaurav Trehan to head KKR India's PE biz

Global buyout major KKR on Monday said Gaurav Trehan, a recent hire from rival TPG, is taking over as the head of its private equity business in India. KKR India chief executive Sanjay Nayar, who has been with the private equity fund since ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020