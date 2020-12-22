Left Menu
Kosovo's highest court rules vote on government was illegal

Reuters | Pristina | Updated: 22-12-2020 02:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 02:52 IST
Kosovo's highest court ruled on Monday that a June parliament vote on the new government was illegal, pushing the country into an early election. The Constitutional Court of Kosovo said the election of the government of Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti in June was not "in accordance with paragraph 3 of article 95."

The court called on the country's president to set the date for a new election.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

