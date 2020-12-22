Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nicaragua passes law to sideline adversaries in 2021 election

Nicaragua's National Assembly on Monday passed a law to prevent people the government believes financed attempts to oust President Daniel Ortega or encouraged sanctions against his officials from standing in the 2021 general elections.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 05:36 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 05:36 IST
Nicaragua passes law to sideline adversaries in 2021 election

Nicaragua's National Assembly on Monday passed a law to prevent people the government believes financed attempts to oust President Daniel Ortega or encouraged sanctions against his officials from standing in the 2021 general elections. The Law in Defense of the Rights of the People to Independence, Sovereignty and Self-Determination for Peace was backed by 70 votes from Ortega's ruling Sandinistas in the 92-member assembly.

Critics of the government see the legislation as an attempt to muzzle opposition to Ortega, who in November 2021 will seek his third consecutive term in office. The law does not specify how the ineligibility of candidates will be determined. "Those who ask for international sanctions against Nicaragua or its officials should be candidates in the empire," the speaker of the national assembly, Gustavo Porras, said in reference to the United States during debate on the bill.

Porras is one of 27 Nicaraguan officials to have been sanctioned by the United States in the past three years. Ortega's government accuses the opposition of attempting to launch a coup, and of pressing for sanctions against officials after protests against him erupted in April 2018.

According to human rights organisations, more than 320 people died in the ensuing clashes as the government and armed groups loyal to Ortega sought to quell the unrest. Eliseo Nunez, a former opposition lawmaker, said Ortega wanted to shut down the competition in the 2021 election and would only relent if there were sufficient pressure from the incoming Biden administration in the United States.

Ortega faces pressure from the United States, the European Union and the Organization of American States to make the electoral system more open and transparent by May 2021 to defuse criticism that electoral authorities are under his control.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico records 5,370 new coronavirus cases, 396 more deaths

Mexicos health ministry on Monday reported 5,370 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 396 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,325,915 cases and 118,598 deaths.The government says the real number of infe...

Congress rushes to vote on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Running out of time and excuses, Congress took up a USD 900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening...

FEATURE-'This will make us poorer': Pakistani metro brings uncertainty for displaced residents

By Sabrina Toppa LAHORE, Pakistan, Dec 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When bulldozers began roaring in front of Shakeel Ahmeds home in Lahores historic Anarkali district, he and his neighbours huddled together at a nearby shrine - despairi...

EXCLUSIVE-Hundreds of Thai workers found dying in South Korea with numbers rising

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth and Grace Moon BANGKOKSEOUL, Dec 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The deaths of hundreds of mainly undocumented Thai migrant workers in South Korea have been uncovered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, prompting the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020