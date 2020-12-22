Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM Suga aims to meet with Biden as soon as possible

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:46 IST
Japan PM Suga aims to meet with Biden as soon as possible

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday he wanted to meet with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden as soon as possible to discuss the U.S.-Japan security alliance, the coronavirus pandemic and global warming.

Suga, speaking at a symposium, also said Japan was preparing to implement thorough coronavirus prevention measures for the Summer Olympics next year.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sadbhav Engineering JV lowest bidder for Rs 780-cr Surat Metro project

Sadbhav Engineering on Tuesday said its joint venture JV firm has been declared the lowest bidder for construction of part of the Surat Metro project worth Rs 780 crore by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation. We have been declared as the low...

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Dell join legal battle against hacking company NSO

Tech giants including Microsoftand Google on Monday joined Facebooks legal battle against hacking company NSO, filing an amicus brief in federal court that warned that the Israeli firms tools were powerful, and dangerous. The brief, filed b...

Ali Abbas Zafar opens up on making of 'Tiger Zinda Hai' on film's 3rd anniversary

As his superhit directorial Tiger Zinda Hai clocked in three years on Tuesday, director Ali Abbas Zafar opened up about the journey of making the film. Zafar who took over the reins of the Tiger franchise and directed the second installment...

Several Indian-American physicians publicly take COVID-19 vaccine, encourage others to get it

Several Indian-American physicians, in the frontline of the fight against the pandemic, are publicly taking the coronavirus vaccine and encouraging others to get the shots, emphasising that the vaccine is the only saving grace and a scienti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020