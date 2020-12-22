Japan PM Suga aims to meet with Biden as soon as possible

Japan PM Suga aims to meet with Biden as soon as possibleReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:46 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday he wanted to meet with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden as soon as possible to discuss the U.S.-Japan security alliance, the coronavirus pandemic and global warming.
Suga, speaking at a symposium, also said Japan was preparing to implement thorough coronavirus prevention measures for the Summer Olympics next year.
