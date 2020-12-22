Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jailed PDP youth leader Waheed Para wins DDC election

PDP youth president Waheed Para, who is in custody of the National Investigation Agency for alleged links with militants, on Tuesday won the District Development Council DDC elections from Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:43 IST
Jailed PDP youth leader Waheed Para wins DDC election

PDP youth president Waheed Para, who is in custody of the National Investigation Agency for alleged links with militants, on Tuesday won the District Development Council (DDC) elections from Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Para defeated BJP candidate Sajad Ahmad Raina.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said she was proud of her party's youth leader to register a win. ''Couldn't be prouder of PDP's @parawahid who won his maiden election by a huge margin of votes. Despite being arrested on baseless charges right after filing his nomination people have shown their love & trust for Waheed. Hope justice prevails,'' Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

Para was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 25, a few days after filing nomination papers as a People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) candidate. The NIA had said Para was arrested in connection with the Naveed Babu-Davinder Singh case for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen in conspiracy with the other accused persons.

Para was considered to be a key motivator for youth to join mainstream politics in Pulwama and adjoining Shopian districts of south Kashmir when militancy was raising its head there again. As secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council from 2016 to 2018, Para played a major role in organising sporting events in nook and corner of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state which included the Ladakh region.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. issues additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials

The United States on Monday imposed additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses, taking further action against China in the final month of U.S. President Donald Trumps term. China said it would retalia...

Android 11 coming to Motorola phones: Here's full list of eligible devices

Motorola has released the list of all eligible smartphones that will be getting the Android 11 OS update soon. The latest iteration of the Android operating system brings a host of new features including easier ways to manage conversations,...

Political killings have decreased in Bengal over last 10 years under TMC rule: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Political killings have decreased in Bengal over last 10 years under TMC rule CM Mamata Banerjee....

Samsung unveils 'AirDresser' in India for Rs 1.10 lakh

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday introduced its advanced smart clothing care solution AirDresser in India for Rs 1.10 lakh, which will help users steam their clothes to remove dust, pollutants and germs. The launch comes at a time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020