Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will contest panchayat polls in UP: Bhim Army chief

He also accused the government of settling scores with the opposition and expressed concern over the law and order situationBefore the 2022 assembly polls, the Azad Samaj Party will field candidates in the panchyat elections, said the Bhim Army chief, who was here to meet the district magistrate over the alleged delay in providing help to a Dalit village head killed recently.

PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:44 IST
Will contest panchayat polls in UP: Bhim Army chief

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Tuesday said his party will field candidates in the upcoming panchyat polls in Uttar Pradesh. He also accused the government of “settling scores” with the opposition and expressed concern over the law and order situation

Before the 2022 assembly polls, the Azad Samaj Party will field candidates in the panchyat elections, said the Bhim Army chief, who was here to meet the district magistrate over the alleged delay in providing help to a Dalit village head killed recently. The Bhim Army chief said he apprised the DM of the “poor” law and order situation and discussed the case involving the killing of a village head, Satyamev, here. The Bhim Army chief allegedly had a heated argument with policemen before meeting the DM. ''People should be given due respect in a democracy. The treatment meted out to me here proves that officials are threatening people,'' he alleged

Attacking the BJP, Chandrashekhar Azad said while Home Minister Amit Shah is taking part in road shows and poll rallies in West Bengal, the winter session of Parliament has been cancelled on the pretext of coronavirus. The government is doing this to avoid questions from the opposition as it does not have answers, he claimed.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

E-Vehicle battery swapping network launched in Benglauru

People were ready to switch to electric vehicles provided there is supporting infrastructure in place, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said. The BJP governmment in the state was encouraging usage of electric vehicles, he...

ISL 7: Revitalised Jamshedpur look to go past Goa

Jamshedpur FC will look to extend their six-match unbeaten run in the Indian Super League ISL when they take on FC Goa at Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Wednesday. After their opening-day defeat against Chennaiyin FC, Owen Coyles men have put a st...

Biggest long term challenge for science is to attract and retain quality youngsters: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the biggest long term challenge for science is to attract and retain quality youngsters and the governments efforts are aimed at making India the most trustworthy centre for scientific learn...

'Committed towards originality', says Anushka Sharma

After her self-produced show Paatal Lok won big at recent OTT Awards, Anushka Sharma shares what her production house aims at and exhilarates about the upcoming content from her bucket list. The mom-to-be actor Anushka, who helms the produc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020