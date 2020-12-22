Left Menu
AAP seeks Ramesh Bidhuri's expulsion from BJP for allegedly using unparliamentary language against farmers

At a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha showed a video in which South Delhi MP Bhiduri is purportedly seen using unparliamentary language to describe farmers and their movement against the Centres new agri laws.Bidhuri, however, said the video has been edited by AAP leaders and he did not say anything disrespectful for the farmers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 21:29 IST
The AAP on Tuesday sought the expulsion of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri from the party for allegedly using unparliamentary language against protesting farmers. At a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha showed a video in which South Delhi MP Bhiduri is purportedly seen using unparliamentary language to describe farmers and their movement against the Centre’s new agri laws.

Bidhuri, however, said the video has been edited by AAP leaders and he did not say anything disrespectful for the farmers. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting for over four weeks at various border points of Delhi against the laws and demanding that the legislations be repealed. During the press conference, Chadha said, ''I'd like to ask the prime minister to expel Bhiduri from the party.'' ''The amount of insult and abuse inflicted upon these farmers in the last few days by the BJP cannot be fathomed. The ruling party at the Centre has tried every trick in the book to break the farmers--from using water cannons and tear gas, to building trenches and putting up barbed wire fences,'' the AAP spokesperson said. However, when the farmers reached the Singhu and Tikri borders of Delhi, the BJP realised the farmers' extraordinary will and thus, resorted to using ''vulgar language to describe this movement'', Chadha alleged. Reacting to the allegations, Bidhuri said, ''I used the word thalua (worthless persons) and not the word uttered by Chadha. I said a few 'thaluas' like (AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha, members of Tukde Tukde gang, Leftists and their supporters are targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi by taking cover of the farmers protest.'' ''I also said Kejriwal is 'palturam' who first notified the farm laws and now along with his party leaders pretending to support the farmers,'' the BJP MP said.

