Romanian president asks finance minister Citu to form government
Romania's centrist president, Klaus Iohannis, on Tuesday asked finance minister Florin Citu to form a centre-right coalition government able to shore up public finances and boost investment.
The potential ruling coalition is made up of Citu's Liberal Party, the centre-right grouping USR-Plus and the ethnic Hungarian party UDMR. Party leaders said a vote of confidence to endorse a new cabinet could take place in parliament on Wednesday.
