Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dominion Voting Systems employee sues Trump campaign for defamation

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 09:40 IST
Dominion Voting Systems employee sues Trump campaign for defamation

An senior employee of Dominion Voting Systems has sued President Donald Trump's re-election campaign in a Colorado court for spreading false conspiracy theories related to November's presidential election that Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Eric Coomer, director of product strategy and security for the voting technology company, sued Trump's campaign and senior associates, including attorney Sidney Powell and the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, for defamation, according to a court document https://wp-cpr.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/2020/12/Complaint-20201222-Eric-Coomer-Suit.pdf dated Dec. 22 reported by Colorado Public Radio.

The filing with the state District Court in Denver said the defendants, including pro-Trump news outlets One America News Network and Newsmax Media, made baseless assertions that Coomer "sits at the center of a national conspiracy to fraudulently elect the President of the United States." The lawsuit claims that Trump's campaign and its agents "manufactured and spread a false narrative" that Dominion "conspired to rig its equipment and the election in favor of President-Elect Biden", which led to "devastating consequences", including death threats which forced Coomer to leave his home for fear of his safety.

"Defendants, by their actions, have elevated Dr. Coomer into the national spotlight, invaded his privacy, threatened his security, and fundamentally defamed his reputation across this country," the document said. Trump, who has refused to concede his election defeat and continues to make baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, has routinely lost court cases that he and his supporters have filed around the country to try to overturn the election results.

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment on the lawsuit. A call to Powell's law office in Texas was not answered after business hours. Reuters was unable to reach Giuliani for comment.

Herring Networks Inc, the owner of One America News, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A call to Newsmax's office was not answered outside of business hours.

Reuters and other news media have debunked various claims spread widely on social media after the Nov. 3 election that Dominion was linked to election fraud. Biden is set to be inaugurated as president on Jan. 20.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US financial body to invest USD 54 mn in India to support critical infrastructure projects

An American financial corporation has announced to invest USD 54 million in India to support the development of critical infrastructure projects in the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. India is one of the fastest growing countr...

Sony rolls out PS5 update that will tell about version of game

Sonys latest PlayStation 5update seems to have fixed one of the biggest issues with cross-gen games on the console making it clearer when players have the PlayStation 4 version of a game installed and notifying them when theres a PS5 versio...

India reports 23,950 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

A day after India reported the lowest single-day spike in 173 days since the virus outbreak, the country witnessed a slight surge in fresh COVID-19 infections with 23,950 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Minis...

Never thought I'd break any records, especially Pele's: Messi

After surpassing Peles record, Barcelonas Lionel Messi said when he started playing football, he never thought he would break any records, especially the one that the legendary Brazilian held for so many years. Messi on Wednesday moved past...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020